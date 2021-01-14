La Crosse County reports 25 COVID-19 cases Thursday

La Crosse County recorded 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 15.92% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 54.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 60 on Wednesday and 60 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,927, which grows to 11,494 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, one was a person age 10-19, eight were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s. DHS also removed a case of a person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Thursday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 29.61%, down from 31.60% on Wednesday and 35% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.21%, down from 34.34% on Wednesday and 33.98% a week ago.

Total positivity held at 18.86%, a figure that is up from 18.61% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 64.

State dataAnother 2,712 cases were confirmed for a running total of 515,982 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,421,860, up 6,987 from Wednesday.