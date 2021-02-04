La Crosse County reports 28 COVID-19 cases Thursday; some county workers to be vaccinated Friday at Health Dept.

La Crosse County added 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 121 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 18.79%.
The county has averaged 48.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 51 on Wednesday but up from 44.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,843, which grows to 12,467 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, two were people ages 10-19, 10 were people in their 20s, two were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Thursday, though both remain well above 10%.
The seven-day rate is at 26.73%, down from 27.19% on Wednesday but up from 25.70% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 26.23%, down from 26.28% on Wednesday but up from 25.46% a week ago.
Total positivity held steady at 19.26%, though that figure is up from 19.10% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 74.
On the state level, another 1,518 cases were confirmed for a running total of 546,955 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,523,102, up 5,656 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 80, with 24,634 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 41 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,992.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 648,982 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, including 18,156 in La Crosse County.
The La Crosse County Health Department will hold its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible, registered La Crosse County employees Friday.
Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Weber Health Logistics continue to provide innoculations for community members who fall under phase 1A or those in the first sector of phase 1B, including those 65 and older.
