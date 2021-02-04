La Crosse County reports 28 COVID-19 cases Thursday; some county workers to be vaccinated Friday at Health Dept.

La Crosse County added 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 121 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 18.79%.

The county has averaged 48.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 51 on Wednesday but up from 44.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,843, which grows to 12,467 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, two were people ages 10-19, 10 were people in their 20s, two were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Thursday, though both remain well above 10%.

The seven-day rate is at 26.73%, down from 27.19% on Wednesday but up from 25.70% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 26.23%, down from 26.28% on Wednesday but up from 25.46% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 19.26%, though that figure is up from 19.10% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 74.