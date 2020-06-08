La Crosse County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 people in hospital

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, all of which are males.

Two of the new cases are people with severe symptoms including a man in his 20s and one in is 80s. The third case is a teen.

The new case brings the county’s total to 76 confirmed cases. The county reports 56 people have recovered. The health department reported that the 20 active cases are the most the county has had since the pandemic began and the area continues to be at high risk.

Two people are currently hospitalized and the county has recorded no deaths.

In all, there are 6,945 total negative test results reported for La Crosse County by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (up 77 from Sunday).

Statewide, officials Monday reported:

Negative results: 333,253 (+7,386)

Positive results: 21.038 (+203)

Hospitalizations: 2,860 (+12) (14%)

The total deaths went down by one Monday because of a merged case in the WEDSS, according to the health department. A total of 646 people have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.