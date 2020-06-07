La Crosse County reports 3 new COVID cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in La Crosse County.

That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county to 73.

No details of the latest three cases were available.

A total of 52 cases are considered recovered. No one is now hospitalized and there have been no deaths in La Crosse County.

A total of 6,868 (+104) total negative test results for La Crosse County have been reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services – up from 104 in the last day.

Statewide, the Department of Health Services issued this update Sunday:

• Negative results: 325,867 (+11,065)

• Positive results: 20,835 (+264)

• Hospitalizations: 2,848(+16) (14%)

• Total deaths: 647 (+2)

County public health officials repeat that confirmed case counts only tell part of the story, adding that community spread continues in the region.

Public health stresses the continued need to wear a fabric face-covering if you must go out.