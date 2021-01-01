La Crosse County reports 33 COVID-19 cases Friday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 33 coronavirus cases for La Crosse County Friday, bringing the total of lab confirmed positives to 10,158.

Of the new cases, five were attributed to youth 9 or under, three to those 10 to 19, five each to those in their 20s and 30s, seven to those in their 40s, two to those in their 50s, three to those in their 60s, and two each to those in their 70s and 80s. One case was removed among the 90 and older age bracket.

While the DHS removed one La Crosse County death from its website Friday, putting the total at 56, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative listed 57 deaths as of Wednesday. An update from the Collaborative was not expected Friday due to the New Year holiday.

As of Dec. 30, the Collaborative reported 319 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus.

State data

Another 1,905 cases were confirmed for a running total of 483,007 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,357,057, up 6,388 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations rose by 50, with 21,400 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 10 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,869.

Emily Pyrek

