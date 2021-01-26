La Crosse County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, over 10,700 residents vaccinated so far

La Crosse County recorded 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 156 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 18.32%.

The county has averaged 45 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 43.43 on Monday and 40.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,417, which grows to 12,029 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, six were children to age 9, two were people ages 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, five were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Tuesday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 26.95%, down from 27.24% on Monday but up from 25.58% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 26.28%, down from 26.33% on Monday and 29.11% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 19.08%, though that figure is up from 18.92% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 70.