La Crosse County reports 41 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, nearly 800 vaccinated Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a running total of 11,458 confirmed positives.
Of the new cases, one was attributed to a youth 9 and under, nine to those 10-19, four to those in their 20s, five to those in their 30s, nine to those in their 40s, six to those in their 50s, four to those in their 60s, and one each to those in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
As of Tuesday, 363 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. Deaths remain at 70.
Another 144 negative tests were reported Wednesday, for a running total of 48,566.
On the state level, another 1,328 cases were confirmed for a running total of 536,546 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,486,960, up 5,225 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 93, with 23,976 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 34 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,787.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 382,701 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 11,632 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 797 vaccinations were given Tuesday.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.