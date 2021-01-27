 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County reports 41 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, nearly 800 vaccinated Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story
LA CROSSE COUNTY COVID-19

La Crosse County reports 41 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, nearly 800 vaccinated Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a running total of 11,458 confirmed positives. 

Of the new cases, one was attributed to a youth 9 and under, nine to those 10-19, four to those in their 20s, five to those in their 30s, nine to those in their 40s, six to those in their 50s, four to those in their 60s, and one each to those in their 70s, 80s and 90s. 

As of Tuesday, 363 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. Deaths remain at 70.

Another 144 negative tests were reported Wednesday, for a running total of 48,566.

On the state level, another 1,328 cases were confirmed for a running total of 536,546 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,486,960, up 5,225 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 93, with 23,976 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 34 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,787.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 382,701 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 11,632 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 797 vaccinations were given Tuesday.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem

PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Floor Sessions on COVID-19 Bill and Mask Mandate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News