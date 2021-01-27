La Crosse County reports 41 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, nearly 800 vaccinated Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a running total of 11,458 confirmed positives.

Of the new cases, one was attributed to a youth 9 and under, nine to those 10-19, four to those in their 20s, five to those in their 30s, nine to those in their 40s, six to those in their 50s, four to those in their 60s, and one each to those in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

As of Tuesday, 363 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. Deaths remain at 70.

Another 144 negative tests were reported Wednesday, for a running total of 48,566.

On the state level, another 1,328 cases were confirmed for a running total of 536,546 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,486,960, up 5,225 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 93, with 23,976 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 34 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,787.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 382,701 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 11,632 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 797 vaccinations were given Tuesday.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days: