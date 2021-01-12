La Crosse County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 42 on Tuesday, bringing the running total of confirmed positives to 10,817.
Per the Wisconsin Department of Health, three of the new cases are attributed to youth 9 and under, six to those 10-19, seven to those in their 20s, nine to those in their 30s, two to those in their 40s, four each to those in their 50s and 60s, three each to those in their 70s and 80s, and one to an individual in their 90s.
State data
Another 2,790 cases were confirmed for a running total of 511,136 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,409,580, up 3,846 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 149, with 22,583 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 49 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,211.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 22, 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16, 23, 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
