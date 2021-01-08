 Skip to main content
La Crosse County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, state surpasses half million positives
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 48 Friday, bringing the running total of confirmed positives to 10,593.

Of the new cases, four were attributed to those 10 to 19, 14 to those in their 20s, 13 to those in their 30s, four to those in their 40s, seven to those in their 50s, five to those in their 60s, and two to those in their 80s. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services removed one case in the youth 9 and under category.

State data

Another 3,474 cases were confirmed for a running total of 502,012 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,390,538, up 7,128 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations rose by 136, with 22,206 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 40 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,119.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 22, 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16, 23, 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem

PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

