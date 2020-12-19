La Crosse County reports 51 COVID-19 cases Saturday

La Crosse County confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The new cases were attributed to five youth age 9 and under, nine individuals age 10 to 19, 10 persons in their 20s, seven in their 30s, three in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, three in their 60s, and one each in their 70s and 80s.

A total of 296 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus, according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, and 52 deaths have been confirmed.

Statewide, another 3,675 cases were confirmed for a running total of 455,351 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,288,331, up 7,201 from Friday.

Hospitalizations rose by 122, with 20,052 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 84 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,399.

Viterbo reported eight active cases among students and none among staff as of Friday. Western reported no active cases as of Dec. 16

UW-La Crosse administered 33 PCR tests Dec. 10-14, with 11 returning positive results.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.