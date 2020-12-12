La Crosse County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, state coronavirus deaths surpass 4,000

La Crosse County recorded 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 25% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 61 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 65.57 on Friday and 105 a week ago. Meanwhile, Saturday marked the 55th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,068, which grows to 9,450 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, six were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, nine were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 25.01%, down from 25.89% on Friday and 38.34% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.06%, down from 33.01% on Friday and 34.95% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 17.45%, up from 17.20% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 44.

Statewide, another 4,059 cases were confirmed for a running total of 434,016 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,241,348, up 9,583 from Friday.

Hospitalizations rose by 142, with 19,162 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 50 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,041.

