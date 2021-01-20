La Crosse County reports 68th COVID-19 death, some metrics show improvement

Another La Crosse County COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, along with 61 new cases of the virus.

La Crosse County coronavirus deaths now total 68, and confirmed cases total 11,163.

Of Wednesday's cases, three were attributed to youth 9 and under, 12 to those 10-19, 11 to those 20-29, nine each to those in their 30s and 40s, six each to those in their 50s and 60s, four to those in their 70s, and one to an individual in their 80s.

In addition, 125 negative tests were reported. Per the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 358 residents had ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Tuesday. The daily case rate is currently 34.6 per 100,000, and the percent positive rate is 25.1%.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 260,402 Wisconsinites had received the COVID-19 vaccine, including 7,760 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 441 doses were administered Tuesday.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update

From Jan. 3 through 17, La Crosse County recorded 732 cases of COVID-19, with 50.9% of patients female and 49.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 15.03%, those 30 to 39 at 18.99% and those 40 to 49 at 13.93%.

