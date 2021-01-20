 Skip to main content
La Crosse County reports 68th COVID-19 death, some metrics show improvement
La Crosse County reports 68th COVID-19 death, some metrics show improvement

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Another La Crosse County COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, along with 61 new cases of the virus.

La Crosse County coronavirus deaths now total 68, and confirmed cases total 11,163.

Of Wednesday's cases, three were attributed to youth 9 and under, 12 to those 10-19, 11 to those 20-29, nine each to those in their 30s and 40s, six each to those in their 50s and 60s, four to those in their 70s, and one to an individual in their 80s.

In addition, 125 negative tests were reported. Per the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 358 residents had ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Tuesday. The daily case rate is currently 34.6 per 100,000, and the percent positive rate is 25.1%. 

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 260,402 Wisconsinites had received the COVID-19 vaccine, including 7,760 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 441 doses were administered Tuesday.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update

From Jan. 3 through 17, La Crosse County recorded 732 cases of COVID-19, with 50.9% of patients female and 49.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 15.03%, those 30 to 39 at 18.99% and those 40 to 49 at 13.93%.

Symptoms were reported by 402 individuals, with 44.3% experiencing mild symptoms, 35.8% moderate and 12.9% severe, while 7% were asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 422 individuals, with 59.5% infected via close contact and 40.5% through community spread.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Jan. 10:

  • New case rate: 34.6 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 36.3 per 100,000/day (red)
  • New hospitalization rate: 6.6 per 100,000 people per day (yellow).
  • COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
  • Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 82.5% (yellow)
  • Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 75.4% (red)
  • Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 74.3% (yellow)
  • Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 23.9 (red)
  • Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 97.4 (green)
  • Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 25.1% (red)

State data

Another 1,522 cases were confirmed for a running total of 525,924 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,450,522, up 5,123 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 119, with 23,363 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 50 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,562.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

