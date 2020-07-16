La Crosse County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases; free testing day scheduled next week

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases were down Thursday, with seven new lab confirmed positives, though hospitalizations rose to six.

The new cases are attributed to four individuals in their 20s, two in their 30s and one in their 50s. The running total for cases is 626, as one case was transferred to another county after disease investigation.

Of all the cases, 484 are considered recovered and there have been no local deaths due to the coronavirus. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 14,401 negative tests completed in La Crosse County

In Wisconsin, an additional 900 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total to 39,627. There have been 3,968 hospitalizations and 831 deaths from COVID-19 statewide. A total of 699,670 tests have been negative.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be hosting another free COVID-19 drive-thru testing day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Onalaska Omni Center. Individuals age 5 and over with at least one symptom are eligible.

8 new cases in Monroe County