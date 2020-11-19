La Crosse County reports 74 new coronavirus cases

La Crosse County recorded 74 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with an 18.18% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 128.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 144.57 on Wednesday and 140.43 a week ago, while Thursday marked the 32nd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 6,919, which grows to 7,177 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, two were people ages to 9, five were people ages 10-19, six were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped again Thursday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.66%, down from 29.91% on Wednesday and 32.17% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.39%, down from 31.36% on Wednesday but up from 30.11% a week ago.
Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.20%. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 32.
State data
Wisconsin confirmed another 6,635 coronavirus cases Thursday, for a running total of 338,472 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,049,526, up 12,585 from yesterday.
Support Local Journalism
Hospitalizations rose by 236, with 15,336 ever hospitalized, and another 83 deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 2,876.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
Viterbo University reported 27 active cases among students and four among staff as of Thursday. Western Technical College reported nine active cases among students and two among staff as of Wednesday.
Free testing sites
La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard testing days are now open to those 5 years or older with or without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is especially encouraged for those who have frequent contact with others outside of their household, including workers in retail, nursing homes, food service, dentistry, health, education, airline services, mortuary services or emergency services.
Testing days include:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursday, Dec. 3, 1721 Winnebago St., Tomah
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: November updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases
-
Updated
La Crosse County has 23rd COVID-19 death
-
La Crosse County adds 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday
-
Updated
UW-L offering coronavirus surge testing
- 22 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.