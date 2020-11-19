La Crosse County reports 74 new coronavirus cases

La Crosse County recorded 74 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with an 18.18% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 128.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 144.57 on Wednesday and 140.43 a week ago, while Thursday marked the 32nd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,919, which grows to 7,177 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, two were people ages to 9, five were people ages 10-19, six were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped again Thursday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.66%, down from 29.91% on Wednesday and 32.17% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.39%, down from 31.36% on Wednesday but up from 30.11% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.20%. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 32.

