La Crosse County reports 74th COVID-19 death

La Crosse County is up to 74 deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county also added 25 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 94 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 21.01%.

The county has averaged 53 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 61.29 on Sunday but up from 43.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,753, which grows to 12,370 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, three were people ages 10-19, three were people in their 20s, nine were in their 30s, four were in their 40s and three were in their 60s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Monday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 27.54%, down from 30.04% on Sunday but up from 27.24% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.41%, down from 27.91% on Sunday but up from 26.33% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 19.27%, though that figure is up from 19.08% a week ago.