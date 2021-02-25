La Crosse County reports 78th COVID-19 death

A 78th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported three deaths in the past two days and five deaths in February.
The county also recorded eight new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, according to DHS. DHS reported 534 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 1.48%.
The county has averaged 11 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 10.86 on Wednesday but down from 13.86 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 12,170, which grows to 12,823 when including probable cases. DHS reported Thursday that 182 of those cases are active.
Of Thursday’s reported cases, three were people in their 20s, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped again Thursday.
The seven-day rate is at 5.86%, down from 8.45% on Wednesday and 11.33% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 8.02%, down from 10.22% on Wednesday and 13.30% a week ago; Thursday marked the first day since Aug. 28 that the 14-day rate has been below 10%.
Total positivity dropped to 18.82%, which is down from 19.08% a week ago.
On the state level, another 840 cases were confirmed for a running total of 562,151 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,615,455, up 12,337 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 61, with 25,954 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 52 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,394.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,258,834 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Thursday, including 33,412 doses in La Crosse County.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.