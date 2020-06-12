La Crosse County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, all people in their 20s

La Crosse County saw its second highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases Friday, with an additional eight infections confirmed.
In total, the area now has 109 lab-confirmed cases, 62 of which are considered recovered. An additional person is being hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the current total to three. There have been no related deaths.
All of the new cases were reported in individuals in their 20s — three women and five men. There have been 31 more negative tests in the county since Thursday, for a total of 7,558.
Statewide, Wisconsin stood at 22,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, an overnight increase of 320, and 377,362 negative, up 11,308 from Thursday. The running total for hospitalizations is 3,003 and 689 individuals have died from the virus.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents there is community spread and some infected individuals may be asymptomatic. Wearing a face covering in public, avoiding congregating in large groups, and hand washing are highly recommended. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever and sore throat should stay home.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.