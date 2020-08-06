La Crosse County reports 9 new cases, La Crosse to distribute masks

An additional nine La Crosse County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Thursday, and the city of La Crosse plans to distribute masks free of charge to help check the spread.
The new total in La Crosse County is 877, with 728 of those cases considered recovered. Five people are currently hospitalized and one La Crosse County resident died due to the coronavirus.
The new cases include three men in their 20s, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s and a teenage girl. None of the new cases are from tests conducted Monday at the National Guard Testing site.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 17,542 negative tests completed in La Crosse County. This is an increase in 234 negative tests reported since Wednesday.
The city of La Crosse will be handing out free face masks 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Myrick Park on a drive-thru basis.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of La Crosse has been focused on ensuring our community is as safe as possible,” said Mayor Tim Kabat. “We are continuing with this effort by offering masks that meet CDC recommendations to all members of our community at no cost to them. Through grant funding we have the ability to do this and I personally feel it is important to empower our community to follow this common-sense approach to prevent the spread.”
Vehicles will be limited to one mask per member of the household with up to five masks per household. The masks are washable and reusable.
