La Crosse County reports 9 new cases, La Crosse to distribute masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional nine La Crosse County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Thursday, and the city of La Crosse plans to distribute masks free of charge to help check the spread.

The new total in La Crosse County is 877, with 728 of those cases considered recovered. Five people are currently hospitalized and one La Crosse County resident died due to the coronavirus.

The new cases include three men in their 20s, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s and a teenage girl. None of the new cases are from tests conducted Monday at the National Guard Testing site.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 17,542 negative tests completed in La Crosse County. This is an increase in 234 negative tests reported since Wednesday.

The city of La Crosse will be handing out free face masks 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Myrick Park on a drive-thru basis.