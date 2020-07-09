La Crosse County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 patients now hospitalized

La Crosse County experienced a significant decline in COVID-19 cases Thursday, with nine new lab-confirmed patients, though hospitalizations rose by three.

Of the new cases, four are attributed to individuals in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 50s, and one each in their 60s and 80s. Four patients are currently being hospitalized for the coronavirus, but there have been no local related deaths.

In total, La Crosse County has had 545 positive cases, 360 of which are considered recovered, and 13,508 negative tests.

On the state level, Wisconsin has a running total of 33,908 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 623,554 negative tests. Hospitalizations due to the virus have reached 3,726, and the total deaths are 809.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

Those experiencing any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

A free COVID-19 testing day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Logan High School. County residents age 5 or older experiencing at least one symptom are eligible.