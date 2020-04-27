La Crosse County reports additional COVID-19 case, bringing total to 28

La Crosse County had an additional case of COVID-19 reported Sunday, bringing the total to 28 positive tests as of Monday afternoon, according to the county’s Health Department.
There have been 1,925 total tests in La Crosse County, an increase of 119 since Sunday, said health director Jen Rombalski. Rombalski warned that with testing still not at ideal levels, the positive tests only tell a portion of the story and don’t account for every case.
“Those who need testing are still not able to get it at the rate we want it to be,” she said.
The most recent case is a woman in her 50s who came into contact with a previously lab-confirmed case.
There are zero La Crosse County residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus and the county has had zero deaths.
In the state, there are 6,081 lab-confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 170 from the day before. There have been more than 16,000 tests that came back negative in Wisconsin.
“We continue to want to see testing increase in our county and our region,” Rombalski said. “That is something we’re all actively working towards, and something that we will continue to keep you posted on.”
Rombalski continues to monitor the nationwide effort to develop at-home testing and antibody tests, saying the most important thing as that those types of tests are as accurate as possible.
“When we get there, it needs to be reliable,” she said.
New state order
She praised the new state order that allows more businesses to have curbside and other minimal services available begin this week, saying it strikes a good balance.
“We need our businesses to be running, but we need it to be happening in a safe way,” Rombalski said.
She noted that she is working with Winona County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa, both of which have had significant outbreaks. Many people live in one county or state and work in another and it’s important to keep those outbreaks from spreading, she said.
“People live and work across borders, and this virus doesn’t recognize geographic locations,” Rombalski said.
How to cope
Rombalski again invited Sarah Johnson of the La Crosse Area Family YMCA to discuss ways people can improve their mental health during the crisis. Johnson and the YMCA have been sharing twice-weekly videos on resiliency to help people get through the situation.
Johnson recognized how hard it has been for people as the safer-at-home order drags on.
“We’re kind of at this point where it’s hard to be patient. A lot of us have been sacrificing a lot of things,” Johnson said.
However, she had words of hope for La Crosse County residents, saying they will make it through the stressful and traumatic time stronger than ever.
“Humans are really resilient. We’ve seen this for centuries,” Johnson said.
She urged people to lean on those with expertise, as well as their personal connections.
“Consistent positive relationships make a huge difference,” Johnson said.
For those looking to learn new coping skills to try out, she encouraged people to visit laxymca.org and La Crosse Area Family YMCA Facebook page and watch the “Dinner Table Resilience” videos, which are 2-3 minute videos that share tips and topics that can be used by anyone, anywhere.
Others having trouble can call Great Rivers 2-1-1 to be connected with resources.
Share your views
The Health Department is also asking the people of La Crosse County to share their thoughts and suggestions for how to deal with the situation on the department’s Facebook page or email.
“We encourage you to think about if you have ideas or suggestions that we can take and incorporate into what we’re sharing with the state and governor’s office,” Rombalski said. “We want to raise up your voices and make this work for you all as best we can.”
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.