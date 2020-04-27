La Crosse County reports additional COVID-19 case, bringing total to 28

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County had an additional case of COVID-19 reported Sunday, bringing the total to 28 positive tests as of Monday afternoon, according to the county’s Health Department.

There have been 1,925 total tests in La Crosse County, an increase of 119 since Sunday, said health director Jen Rombalski. Rombalski warned that with testing still not at ideal levels, the positive tests only tell a portion of the story and don’t account for every case.

“Those who need testing are still not able to get it at the rate we want it to be,” she said.

The most recent case is a woman in her 50s who came into contact with a previously lab-confirmed case.

There are zero La Crosse County residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus and the county has had zero deaths.

In the state, there are 6,081 lab-confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 170 from the day before. There have been more than 16,000 tests that came back negative in Wisconsin.

“We continue to want to see testing increase in our county and our region,” Rombalski said. “That is something we’re all actively working towards, and something that we will continue to keep you posted on.”