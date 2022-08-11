La Crosse County reports first case of Monkeypox

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in La Crosse County, with statewide infections at 31.

The La Crosse County Health Department is currently working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation. Risk to the public remains "very low," the Health Department says, but it is asking residents to be aware of symptoms and follow precautions.

As of Aug. 10, national cases of monkeypox had reached 10,392, with Minnesota reporting 58 and Illinois at 717. New York had the highest infection rate at 2,132, followed by California at 1,892.

Monkeypox infections are currently highest among men who have sex with men, transgender and nonbinary individuals. However, persons of any gender identity, sexual orientation, or age can contract the virus. Transmission occurs through prolonged, direct skin to skin contact, or contact with bedding, towels, clothes, or utensils used by a positive individual.

"Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease," the Health Department says. "However, it is spreading primarily through close intimate contact."

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, headache, exhaustion and new unexplained rash that develops into hard, round, fluid or pus-filled skin lesions. Individuals can be tested at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, with samples to sent to labs including Mayo Rochester for analysis.

A health care provider or the Health Department will help with accessing the vaccine for qualifying individuals. Doses are limited at present and those with high risk are being prioritized.

Prevention practices include avoiding skin-to-skin contact with those who are positive for the virus, or who are untested and displaying rash or sores. Practicing abstinence until tested and/or recovered is advised.

Most cases of monkeypox will clear within a few weeks. The virus is resolved when rash is cleared, scabs have been shed and a new layer of skin has formed. Some individuals may qualify for antiviral medications, designed to treat smallpox.

For more information, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/monkeypox/index.htm