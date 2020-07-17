La Crosse County reports first COVID-19 death and 10 new cases Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local man has died from COVID-19, marking La Crosse County's first fatality due to the coronavirus.

The La Crosse County Health Department was notified of the death Friday, releasing only that the person was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized for the virus.

"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the La Crosse County Health Department said in a statement, noting no further information would be released at this time.

The La Crosse County Health Department reported 10 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, attributed to nine individuals in their 20s and one in their 80s. There have been 636 local cases, 490 of which are considered recovered.

Five local individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, and the running total for negative tests is 14,486.

Trempealeau reports first death

Trempealeau County also reported its first death Friday attributed to COVID-19.

The county reported that the person had been hospitalized, but provided no additional information.