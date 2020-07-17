La Crosse County reports first COVID-19 death and 10 new cases Friday

A local man has died from COVID-19, marking La Crosse County's first fatality due to the coronavirus.
The La Crosse County Health Department was notified of the death Friday, releasing only that the person was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized for the virus.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the La Crosse County Health Department said in a statement, noting no further information would be released at this time.
The La Crosse County Health Department reported 10 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, attributed to nine individuals in their 20s and one in their 80s. There have been 636 local cases, 490 of which are considered recovered.
Five local individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, and the running total for negative tests is 14,486.
Trempealeau reports first death
Trempealeau County also reported its first death Friday attributed to COVID-19.
The county reported that the person had been hospitalized, but provided no additional information.
In the state of Wisconsin, a total of 40,507 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, and 712,197 negative. There have been 4,031 hospitalizations for the coronavirus, and 833 related deaths.
The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.
Those with any symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea — are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
The Wisconsin National Guard will be hosting another free COVID-19 drive-thru testing day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Onalaska Omni Center. Individuals age 5 and over with at least one symptom are eligible.
Monroe County reports 7 new cases
Monroe County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, brining the county’s total of confirmed cases so far to 156.
The county lists 46 actives cases, 109 recoveries and one death.
The new cases involve:
- A girl between ages 5 and 9.
- A woman in her 20s.
- A woman in her 30s.
- A woman in her 40s.
- Two women in their 50s.
- A woman in her 70s.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
