La Crosse County reports first COVID-19 death
A La Crosse County man in his 70s has become the county’s first victim of COVID-19.

The county’s Health Department was notified Friday of his death from complications to COVID-19.

He had been hospitalized.

“Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life,” according to a statement from the health department.

