La Crosse County reports first COVID-19 death

A La Crosse County man in his 70s has become the county’s first victim of COVID-19.
The county’s Health Department was notified Friday of his death from complications to COVID-19.
He had been hospitalized.
“Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life,” according to a statement from the health department.
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases were down Thursday, with seven new lab confirmed positives, though hospitalizations rose to six.
