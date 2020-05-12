La Crosse County reports new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Trane Co. employee tests positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday but shared more details of Monday's two cases.

Currently, La Crosse County has had 35 reported cases of COVID-19, with the two newest attributed to a female in her 60s who is being hospitalized with severe symptoms, and a male in his 30s whose symptoms have been reduced from moderate to mild. The former has underlying health conditions.

Of the 35 cases, six are not yet recovered, including an employee of Trane Company, according to a Tuesday release from Trane. Kelly Hydeck, senior communications business partner for Commercial HVAC Americas, said the employee worked at Plant 4 on East Avenue in La Crosse and is isolating at home.

In an emailed statement to the La Crosse Tribune, Hydeck said, "One employee at our Trane La Crosse facility in Plant 4 has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Our team member is currently recovering at home, and we wish them a quick and full recovery. We have done a thorough analysis, and have identified no risk to our people from this case.