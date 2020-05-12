La Crosse County reports new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Trane Co. employee tests positive

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday but shared more details of Monday's two cases.
Currently, La Crosse County has had 35 reported cases of COVID-19, with the two newest attributed to a female in her 60s who is being hospitalized with severe symptoms, and a male in his 30s whose symptoms have been reduced from moderate to mild. The former has underlying health conditions.
Of the 35 cases, six are not yet recovered, including an employee of Trane Company, according to a Tuesday release from Trane. Kelly Hydeck, senior communications business partner for Commercial HVAC Americas, said the employee worked at Plant 4 on East Avenue in La Crosse and is isolating at home.
In an emailed statement to the La Crosse Tribune, Hydeck said, "One employee at our Trane La Crosse facility in Plant 4 has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Our team member is currently recovering at home, and we wish them a quick and full recovery. We have done a thorough analysis, and have identified no risk to our people from this case.
"Our No. 1 priority is the health and well-being of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, as well as federal and state directives. This includes active screening, social distancing, frequent daily cleaning and disinfecting, and personal protective equipment. These measures are designed to ensure the safety of our people as community spread continues around the country. We are grateful for the efforts of our essential workforce in La Crosse, and the resilience of all of our people during this public health crisis."
Another employee of Trane, who worked in Plant 7, tested positive for the coronavirus in late March, and the company responded by sending co-workers believed to have close contact with the patient home to quarantine for 14 days. In addition, Plant 7 was shut down for one night for deep cleaning.
Statewide, there have been 10,611 positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 12, an increase of 193 since Monday, and 112,748 negative. A total of 1,877 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 418 have died.
Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said during a Tuesday press conference the department had submitted an application to the Wisconsin National Guard to host a free local COVID-19 testing day.
The tests would be available to those who have symptoms of the virus. The Health Department is currently working on logistics with the National Guard and awaiting final approval, with more information expected in the next couple days. A previous testing day by the National Guard in Alma drew about 200 people, and per approval the La Crosse area site would be open for eight hours on a yet to be determined day late next week.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
La Crosse County reports new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Trane Co. employee tests positive
-
Updated
Wisconsin retailers allowed to reopen with no more than 5 customers at a time under new order
-
WAFER doubling food packages after receiving $30,000 grant
- 78 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.