La Crosse County reports no new cases of COVID-19, shares warning not to ingest disinfectants

There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, keeping the local total at 27.
On Friday, the La Crosse County Health Department reported one new case after a 13-day stretch without any lab confirmed cases of the virus. Currently, no one is being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and all but the newest patient, a woman in her 50s, are considered recovered.
Since yesterday, there have been 55 more negative tests in the county, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 1,802.
The Health Department reminded the public in a Facebook post the importance of adhering to social distancing, handwashing and face covering protocols, as there may be infected individuals who haven’t qualified for testing or are asymptomatic. Community spread of the virus is still a concern.
In addition, the La Crosse County Health Department shared a post from Public Health Madison & Dane County warning people not to attempt to ingest or inject disinfectants into their bodies. The post was issued in response to an April 23 briefing by President Donald Trump, in which he mulled the potential effectiveness of using powerful light or cleaning agents to fight the virus.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it in out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said in part. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
Medical professionals and disinfectant manufacturer Lysol in turn gave statements on the dangers of internal use of the cleaning product.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
