La Crosse County reports no new COVID-19 cases, free testing being offered May 21

“My corporation council — I definitely need their support to take an action like that, so they are absolutely part of my decision-making team,” Rombalski said. “I really pride myself on getting a lot of information — the most I can — to make the best decision at any given time. In a situation like this, it’s just one where there is no absolutely no right decision.

“Each decision on the table has potential unintended consequences and that’s why I routinely, almost all day long, am taking and considering the evidence and information and talking to experts and being advised and advising others to make sure we are doing the right thing at any given time for our residents,” she said.

Addressing concerns about businesses, especially bars, and residents not following the Health Department’s eight asks — stay home if you are sick, minimize close physical contact with those outside of your household, minimize travel, wear a fabric face covering in public, maintain six-foot distances whenever possible, minimize congregating in groups, wash hands and avoid touching your face — Rombalski urged heeding the instructions.

“A business can be open right now but they must do so safety ... congregating is going to spread this virus. We know that,” Rombalski said.