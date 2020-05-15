La Crosse County reports no new COVID-19 cases, free testing being offered May 21

The La Crosse County Health Department had no new COVID-19 cases to report during Friday’s press conference, though Wisconsin’s positive case numbers jumped 410 since Thursday.
On a county level, there are 44 total cases, with two currently hospitalized and 32 recovered. Statewide, there are 11,685 positive cases, 128,657 negative, 1,977 hospitalizations due to the virus and 445 deaths.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat spoke briefly during the press conference, noting he had received many missives from community members asking him to extend the safer-at-home order, which the La Crosse County Health Department elected not to do after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the mandate Wednesday.
Several counties, including Dane, Brown and Milwaukee, chose to keep the safer-at-home restrictions in place.
“It’s been a tumultuous couple of days, particularly going from safer-at-home to no limits whatsoever,” Kabat said.
According to Kabat, the city of La Crosse “relies on the great expertise and education of the La Crosse County Health Department” and he “did strongly encourage the Health Department to extend safer-at-home or to institute a new updated order but obviously that didn’t happen.”
However, Kabat expressed support for the Health Department’s “message of unity” and shared ways he and city government would be promoting safety during the pandemic.
“Our challenges here in the city are like everywhere else: We need to see more testing. ... I feel strongly we haven’t had enough testing here,” Kabat said, noting he is working to secure more testing, including a possible testing day site near City Hall, as well acquiring more personal protective equipment.
Additionally, a task force has been developed to create guidelines for events, concerts, parades and other large gatherings.
The Health Department will consult on the process and be part of the decision on whether permits will or will not be granted. Kabat is meeting with Oktoberfest organizers to discuss their plans and precautions next month, he says, and the task force will be involved in determining whether permission is given to hold the event and in what capacity. With the unpredictability of the coronavirus, a final decision will be made closer to the traditional late September start date of Oktoberfest.
Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, shared she too had been questioned about the Health Department’s choice to cease enforcement of safer-at-home.
The considerations of whether there is a need for continuance, authority and health code boundaries and whether law enforcement could intervene in situations of noncompliance were factored into the decision, she says, noting she had reached out to local entities and figures including police and principle leaders, as well as health officers statewide, for perspectives.
“My corporation council — I definitely need their support to take an action like that, so they are absolutely part of my decision-making team,” Rombalski said. “I really pride myself on getting a lot of information — the most I can — to make the best decision at any given time. In a situation like this, it’s just one where there is no absolutely no right decision.
“Each decision on the table has potential unintended consequences and that’s why I routinely, almost all day long, am taking and considering the evidence and information and talking to experts and being advised and advising others to make sure we are doing the right thing at any given time for our residents,” she said.
Addressing concerns about businesses, especially bars, and residents not following the Health Department’s eight asks — stay home if you are sick, minimize close physical contact with those outside of your household, minimize travel, wear a fabric face covering in public, maintain six-foot distances whenever possible, minimize congregating in groups, wash hands and avoid touching your face — Rombalski urged heeding the instructions.
“A business can be open right now but they must do so safety ... congregating is going to spread this virus. We know that,” Rombalski said.
With videos and photos of packed bars emerging since the safer-at-home order ended, Rombalski cautioned, “Just because we haven’t done an order right now doesn’t mean we’re not going to have an order.” Any future order, however, would be tailored to La Crosse County.
The data, Rombalski says, shows there continues to be risk of viral spread, and those who choose not to comply with the “eight asks” are putting the health of their families, neighbors and community members on the line.
Rombalski during the press conference also shared the Wisconsin National Guard approved the Health Department’s application for a one-day free COVID-19 testing site, which will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while testing supplies last, Thursday, May 21, at the Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road.
Testing will be available to La Crosse County residents 5 years of age or older who are experiencing even mild symptoms COVID-19 including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell are eligible for nasal swab testing. Those seeking testing should remain in their vehicles and should anticipate extended wait time.
Post-testing individuals are asked to return directly to their home and isolate themselves, including from family members, until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health officials. People will be notified of their test results by phone within 24-48 hours.
For more information on the testing day, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 608-785-6240 or email covid19@lacrossecounty.org. Additional updates, including a traffic entry point map with directions will be added to lacrossecounty.org/covid19 and facebook.com/lacrossecountyhealthdepartment in the upcoming days. These updates should be reviewed prior to attending the event.
Testing will continue to be available through at local health-care providers including Gundersen and Mayo Clinic health systems.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
