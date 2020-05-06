La Crosse County reports no new positive COVID-19 cases, state total increases by 345

The La Crosse County Health Department had no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, keeping the total at 33.
Of those cases, 26 are recovered and no one is currently hospitalized due to the virus. Since Tuesday, the County has had an additional 80 negative tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,511.
As of May 6, there have been 8,901 confirmed positive cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 345 since Tuesday, and 87,826 negative. There are 362 deaths attributed to the virus statewide.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, statewide testing capacity is at 14,797 per day, with 51 labs currently performing testing.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to adhere to social distancing protocols, wear a face covering in public locations, stay home as much as possible and wash hands thoroughly.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
