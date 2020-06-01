La Crosse County reports one new COVID-19 case Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case involves a woman in her 20s with mild symptoms. The person is not believed to have contact with a previous case

The new case brings the county’s total to 56 confirmed cases. The county reports 47 have recovered.

No one is currently hospitalized and the county has recorded no deaths.

In all, there are 5,802 total negative test results reported for La Crosse County by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (up 81 from Sunday).

Statewide, officials Monday reported:

Negative results: 253,595 (+3,492)

Positive results: 18,543 (+140)

Hospitalizations: 2,603 (+20) (14%)

Total deaths: 595 (+3)

The La Crosse County Health Department continues to encourage social distancing, hand washing and wearing a face covering in public. It reminds people that some of those with symptoms are not able to be tested and others may have no symptoms and can still spread COVID-19.

