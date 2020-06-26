La Crosse County reports record 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County experienced a new record high in COVID-19 cases Friday, with 27 new lab-confirmed positives.

Of the new cases, three are age 15 to 19, 16 are individuals in their 20s, four are in their 30s and two each are in their 40s and 50s. This brings La Crosse County's total case count to 384, with 171 considered recovered. Two patients are currently being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and there have been no local related deaths.

Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 10,787 negative tests have been completed in La Crosse County, up 275 since yesterday.

The statewide running positive case count for COVID-19 is 26,747, with 3,351 total hospitalizations and 766 deaths. There have been 507,168 negative tests for the virus in Wisconsin.

The La Crosse County Health Department reported Friday it will no longer release case count numbers and demographics on Saturdays and Sundays, with data from those days to be reported during the weekly 2:30 p.m. Monday press conference.

With the Coulee COVID-19 Compass indicating the community is currently in the severe-risk category, residents are urged to stay home if possible, wear face coverings in public, maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members and avoid unessential excursions.