La Crosse County reports record 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

La Crosse County experienced a new record high in COVID-19 cases Friday, with 27 new lab-confirmed positives.
Of the new cases, three are age 15 to 19, 16 are individuals in their 20s, four are in their 30s and two each are in their 40s and 50s. This brings La Crosse County's total case count to 384, with 171 considered recovered. Two patients are currently being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and there have been no local related deaths.
Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 10,787 negative tests have been completed in La Crosse County, up 275 since yesterday.
The statewide running positive case count for COVID-19 is 26,747, with 3,351 total hospitalizations and 766 deaths. There have been 507,168 negative tests for the virus in Wisconsin.
The La Crosse County Health Department reported Friday it will no longer release case count numbers and demographics on Saturdays and Sundays, with data from those days to be reported during the weekly 2:30 p.m. Monday press conference.
With the Coulee COVID-19 Compass indicating the community is currently in the severe-risk category, residents are urged to stay home if possible, wear face coverings in public, maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members and avoid unessential excursions.
Those experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact a provider for testing.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.