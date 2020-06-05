La Crosse County reports three new COVID-19 cases Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Two of the three cases are contacts from previous cases. The cases include a woman in her 30s with moderate symptoms, a male in his 30s with mild symptoms and a male in his 50s with mild symptoms.

The new case brings the county’s total to 68 confirmed cases. The county reports 52 people have recovered.

No one is currently hospitalized and the county has recorded no deaths.

In all, there are 6,683 total negative test results reported for La Crosse County by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (up 162 from Thursday).

Statewide, officials Friday reported:

Negative results: 303,322 (+11, 965)

Positive results: 20,249 (+357)

Hospitalizations: 2,791(+52) (14%)

Total deaths: 633 (+7)

The La Crosse County Health Department continues to encourage social distancing, hand washing and wearing a face covering in public.

It reminds people that some of those with symptoms are not able to be tested and others may have no symptoms and can still spread COVID-19.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

