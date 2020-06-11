La Crosse County reports three new COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse County experienced a welcome drop in confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, with three new infections reported.

In total, the area has had 101 lab confirmed cases of the virus, after a record 22 positive tests came in during the last two days alone.

Of the three new cases, two are women in their 20s, one of whom is a contact of a previous case, and the other is a man in his 60s. Of the total cases, 57 are considered recovered and two remain hospitalized due to the virus. There have been no COVID-19 deaths among La Crosse County residents.

Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 7,527 negative tests in the county, an increase of 282 since yesterday.

On the state level, Wisconsin saw a jump of 333 in positive cases for a total of 21,926, while negative results are at 366,054, up 8,942 from Wednesday. The running total for COVID-19 hospitalizations among state residents is 2,976, and 11 more related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, reaching 682.

The La Crosse County Health Department encourages the continued wearing of face coverings in public, avoiding congregating in large groups, washing hands and staying home if feeling ill.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

