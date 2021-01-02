La Crosse County reports two new COVID-19 cases Saturday

La Crosse County recorded only two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday with a 3.51% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It’s the second Saturday in a row with below-average totals, likely a side effect of less reporting across the state around the holiday weekends.

The county has averaged 55 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 54.57 on Friday and 40.14 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,160, which grows to 10,653 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, one was a person in their 20s and one was a person in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed marginally Saturday, and both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 32.77%, up from 32.48% on Friday and 24.16% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 28.49%, down from 28.59% on Friday but up from 27.52% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped slightly to 18.24% but is still higher than it was a week ago (17.93%). There was no change in total deaths from the virus Saturday, with DHS reporting 56 and the La Crosse County Health Department reporting 57 as of Wednesday, its most recent update.