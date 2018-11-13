As La Crosse County Board members headed for home after Monday’s lightning-fast budget hearing and board approval of the 2019 budget, board member Roger Plesha reflected on how much things have changed.
Plesha has been on the board since 1986, and he recalled when it used to take several days to approve the budget, taking in a boatload of comments at the public hearings and then laboriously debating a long list of amendments. Board member Ralph Geary, who has been on the board since 1976, confirmed that recollection.
Even as recently as two years ago, the county board split the budget approval process into two sessions, holding the public hearing on Monday night and then completing the approval process the next morning.
This year, the nine resolutions involved in approving the budget all sailed through to approval with no discussion, no amendments and near unanimous approval, with two “no” votes on one of the nine resolutions — and the whole meeting, which also included other business, lasted less than an hour. It’s a budget that County Administrator Steve O’Malley predicted should leave the county portion of the tax bill about where it was last year for most, with some property owners getting a slight cut.
Not only were there no comments during the public hearing, there was no public in attendance. Other than two representatives of the media, everybody else was either on the county board or a county staff member.
The smooth final approval has to do with a lot of work in advance on the budget, a process that gives board members ample opportunity to seek budget changes during the committee review process.
“I think this is an indication of a solid process that is very thorough,” said Board Chair Tara Johnson. “I think the public should be pleased with the fiscal responsibility of La Crosse County.”
“I think it means we did a good job in preparing for these decisions,” O’Malley added. “The bottom line result was a very low impact on taxpayers.”
The budget process actually has been going on for months, and it really starts with department heads. “They’ve really stepped up this year and I’m very proud of each and every one of them,” O’Malley said. “I’m very proud to lead this county, but they’re the ones that get the work done, they’re the ones that figure out the difficult details as we move forward.”
O’Malley presented updated statistics to the board that indicate La Crosse County will maintain its position as the county with the sixth lowest tax levy per capita in the state ($292.25), based on 2019 budgets proposed or approved already by other counties.
Among similar-sized counties, ranging in population from 89,947 to 160,349, La Crosse County’s tax levy was 23 percent below the average.
The total tax levy for 2019 was approved at $34.9 million, up 1.63 percent over 2018, with $26.7 million for operating levy, $6.1 million for debt service and $2.1 million for the county library system, which is not paid by city of La Crosse residents.
Total spending for 2019 is almost $156.5 million, down almost 3.6 percent from 2018.
The tax rate drops about 2.1 percent, from $3.76 per $1,000 in equalized valuation to $3.67. That translates to a $550.50 tax bill for county purposes for the owner of a home with an equalized value of $150,000.
Kevin Hoyer and Jerome Gundersen cast the lone opposition votes of the evening, voting against a resolution authorizing borrowing of up to $2.55 million for 2019 road work.
