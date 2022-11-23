 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County’s For Goodness Sake Holiday Project to help hundreds

  • 0

The For Goodness Sake Holiday Project is an invitation only holiday gift program coordinated by La Crosse County current clients working with staff in the Health and/or Human Services Departments.

How does this project work?

The FGS Holiday Project coordinator connects with Health & Human Service staff who identify current clients to invite to participate. Once clients are invited, staff work to identify needs (clothing, household items, etc), which are then shared with their holiday sponsor. The sponsors can use this list as a guide to purchasing new gifts that will be given to the client and/or family the week before Christmas. These are only suggestions; sponsors determine what they purchase as well as how much they spend. After sponsors have purchased their gifts, they should wrap the items and label with the appropriate assigned client code and return to La Crosse County’s HHS Building during designated drop off dates/times. Staff then works to get the gifts to the client(s)/family. This project serves 800-1000 clients annually.

Because the La Crosse Community has various Holiday type projects (invitation only as well as self-referral projects), we work in partnership to avoid duplication by cross referencing names with other agencies therefore being able to serve more community members in need.

Ways to participate:

• Sponsor an individual or family (almost 700 people have been invited to participate as of early November)

• Donate cash or gift cards to be used for those not sponsored at the end of the project (gift card suggestions (not limited to): Festival Foods, Woodman’s, People’s Food Co-op, Aldi, Hyvee, Kwik Trip, Target, Walmart)

• Collect hotel sized hygiene items (shampoo, lotion, bar soap, body wash) to be distributed to clients in need throughout the year

• Collect pop tabs

• See a deal too good to pass up? Purchase items to be used for those not sponsored at the end of the project.

It is very special for our clients to receive gift-wrapped items or gift cards for food or clothing during the holidays. Just knowing someone in the community cares about them can give hope and encouragement to a person experiencing difficulties.

Situations referred this year include:

• Households experiencing medical diagnosis (cancer, organ transplant, etc)

• Families of children with special needs

• Grandparents raising grandchildren

• Formerly homeless families, spending their 1st Christmas in stable housing

• Recent widows and their children

• Fire victims

• Recently unhoused due to the selling of the property they were renting

• Disabled adults

• And more

For more information, please contact Project Coordinator:

Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols, CSW, 608-473-3538 (call or text) or email lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org

