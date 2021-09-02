La Crosse County seeking public's input on how to spend $23 million ARPA funds

La Crosse County is asking the public to weigh-in on how it should spend nearly $23 million it's receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Residents can fill out an online survey to provide input on how to spend the money. Officials have already identified a number of key priorities for spending, such as sustainability, childcare, housing, infrastructure and the economy, and leaders are hopeful to do something big with the unprecedented funding.

"This is an opportunity to think big and make long-term investments in our community," said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse in a statement.

"If we get this right, we can have a positive impact on some of the biggest and most complex problems facing La Crosse County," Kruse said.

The La Crosse County Board will make final decisions on how the millions are spent, and the group has already identified that it will focus on quality of life, equity and collaboration as its core values.

"This means we want input from diverse community members, we want to support projects that make La Crosse County more equitable, and we want to collaborate with local and regional partners to have the biggest impact," Kruse said.