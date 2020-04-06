La Crosse County sees 1 additional COVID-19 case, closes campgrounds

“We want to take every precaution available to us to decrease the number of cases,” she said.

Rombalski said masks should be of tightly woven cloth and worn each time someone leaves the house, even if they are just participating in outdoor activities. Masks need to cover both the nose and mouth, and they need to be laundered after each use with soap and water.

Children shouldn’t be going out, Rombalski said, but if they do, they should also wear a mask. Rombalski recommended parents talk to their kids and help normalize masks.

“That can look really scary for a child, and I think it would be important to talk to them about it so they can understand the importance,” Rombalski said.

She also addressed a frequently asked question about boat landings, saying boating should be treated the same as any other outdoor activity. People should only do outdoor activities with their household members and maintain social distancing at boat landings.

Rombalski said her team will be contacting large retail stores in the county this week to discuss their response.

“We want to see what everybody is doing and see if we can provide some recommendations and guidance,” she said.