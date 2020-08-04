La Crosse County sees 10 new cases, including someone who previously recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 10 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the La Crosse County Health Department, including one individual who was previously recovered.

The additional cases bring the total to 844, with 699 of those considered recovered. Four people are hospitalized due to the virus and one La Crosse County resident has died.

There are a total of 144 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 2% of tests came back positive in the last day.

Tuesday marks the first day an individual has been counted a second time due to reinfection. The person's two COVID-19 infections were more than three months apart, according to the health department.

The demographics of those who tested positive include four women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and a boy aged 10-14.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 17,137 negative tests completed in La Crosse County. This is an increase in 483 negative tests reported since Monday.

The health department continues to urge people to wear fabric face masks in public, to practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, please stay home and contact your provider to be tested for COVID-19.

Jourdan Vian

