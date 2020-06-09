La Crosse County sees daily record in COVID-19 cases, with 7 new reported infections

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a daily record for the area, while Monroe County reported four new cases.

The new La Crosse County cases are attributed to four females, one each in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, and three males, two in their 70s and one in his 80s.

Of the infected individuals, one is asymptomatic and the others are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. Two have connections to previous cases.

La Crosse County now has 83 total cases, with 32 of those cases reported in the past two weeks.

This is a 62.7% increase since Memorial Day. Of the 83 total patients, 56 are considered recovered and two are currently being hospitalized due to the virus. There have been no local related deaths. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 7,090 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, including 145 since Monday.

Approximately 237 people received testing Monday during the Wisconsin National Guard free testing day outside Western Technical College, and additional tests were performed Tuesday on first responders.