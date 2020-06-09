La Crosse County sees daily record in COVID-19 cases, with 7 new reported infections

The La Crosse County Health Department confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a daily record for the area, while Monroe County reported four new cases.
The new La Crosse County cases are attributed to four females, one each in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, and three males, two in their 70s and one in his 80s.
Of the infected individuals, one is asymptomatic and the others are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. Two have connections to previous cases.
La Crosse County now has 83 total cases, with 32 of those cases reported in the past two weeks.
This is a 62.7% increase since Memorial Day. Of the 83 total patients, 56 are considered recovered and two are currently being hospitalized due to the virus. There have been no local related deaths. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 7,090 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, including 145 since Monday.
Approximately 237 people received testing Monday during the Wisconsin National Guard free testing day outside Western Technical College, and additional tests were performed Tuesday on first responders.
The results from both testing days are pending and will be added to the La Crosse County Health Department's daily case count release as they come in.
On a state level, negative tests are at 347,210, a daily increase of 13,957, while lab confirmed positive cases total 21,308, up 270 since Monday. An additional 44 individuals are being hospitalized for the coronavirus for a total of 2,904, and 661 people have died, an increase of 15 in the past 24 hours.
In Monroe County, the new COVID-19 cases are attributed to three females, in their 20s, 30s and 60s, and a male in his 80s. All have mild or moderate symptoms. Monroe County has had 23 total cases of the virus, including one death.
The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear a face covering in public, wash hands frequently and to stay home if feeling ill. Community spread is present and not all individuals with the virus show symptoms.
In further educating and informing regional residents about COVID-19 data and recommendations, county health departments in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon have partnered to develop and launch the digital Coulee COVID-19 Compass.
The compass tool was released with La Crosse County information on May 29, and the regional version will launch Wednesday, June 10 at http://covid19compass.org.
Each county’s data will be used to identify the level of risk related to COVID-19 in their area and neighboring areas. Risk assessment ratings of severe, high, moderate and low will be based on epidemiology status, health-care capacity and public health capacity at a given time.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.