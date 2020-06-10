La Crosse County sees highest daily COVID-19 increase yet with 15 new cases

On average, local COVID-19 patients have had seven to 10 contacts requiring follow-up from the La Crosse County Health Department.

Because COVID-19 symptoms can take several days to materialize, Rombalski said the Health Department is not aware of any of the newest positive cases resulting from recent community Black Lives Matter protests.

As of June 9, 57.8% of La Crosse County COVID-19 patients have been male, and the highest percentage, at 19.3, were individuals age 20 to 29. The lowest percentage of cases, at 1.2%, were attributed to youth 10 to 14.

According to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, 2.4% of infected patients were between age 5 to 9 and 3.6% were 80 or older. La Crosse residents accounted for 55.1% of cases, followed by Onalaska at 20.3%, Holmen at 18.8%, West Salem at 4.3% and Mindoro at 1.4%.

Of the cases reported as of June 9, 47.8% had mild symptoms, 37.7% had moderate symptoms, 8.7% had severe symptoms and 5.8% were asymptomatic. Nearly 48% contracted the virus through close contact, while 27.5% of cases were the result of community spread and 24.6% related to travel.

About 36% reported having been in public prior to experiencing symptoms, and 16.1% after showing signs of the virus.