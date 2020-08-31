La Crosse County sees highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, La Crosse County confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19, the highest jump in cases the county has had in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that La Crosse County had 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, but those numbers are often preliminary, and it has since gone up.

The county has now confirmed 1,186 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reporting the numbers in its weekly snapshot on Monday.

Between Aug. 24-30, 141 new cases of the disease were reported in the county, with 15.8% of all tests showing positive results.

Of the tests from last week, 753 came back negative.

There are currently 195 active cases, and 990 individuals have recovered from the virus, 90 of those in the last week.

There remains only one death caused by the virus in the county, and one individual was hospitalized last week, with 52 having been ever hospitalized for the virus.

The La Crosse County Health Department is no longer providing daily case updates, and instead is reporting a weekly snapshot every Monday with information from the previous week.

Health officials also said in its weekly update that it is "more important than ever" to practice the recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus now that college students are beginning to return to the community.

