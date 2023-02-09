Due to a change in state law last year, fifth and sixth Operating While Impaired offenders would serve a mandatory 12 to 18 months in prison.
La Crosse County, whose OWI Treatment Court started in 2006, was already working with repeat offenders. The county implemented a new treatment strategy for the fifth and sixth offenders: serve 365 days on GPS house arrest, successfully complete treatment court phases and treatment recommendations.
“We wanted to continue to provide services and support to them and keep them in the community,” said Anne Patton, Justice Support Services coordinator.
Participants complete 200 hours of treatment and are expected to maintain sobriety. Upon successful completion of the program, individuals serve the rest of their sentence under extended supervision with the Department of Corrections, also known as parole.
County Justice Support Services (JSS) staff presented results from the first year of the program to the county’s Health and Human Services Board during the monthly meeting Feb. 7.
Eleven individuals were admitted to OWI court on the fifth and sixth track program. Two of those individuals have graduated already and are finishing their parole sentencing. Another is set to graduate from OWI court in a couple weeks.
Patton said there have been no unsuccessful discharges from the program so far. There are nine new cases pending for the program.
Additionally, the county saves between $30,000 and $80,000 per participant by not imprisoning the individual.
“So far it's been really successful,” Patton told the committee. “I think there was a little concern originally about if someone can be on house arrest that long because it's a long time. But there's been a lot of success with that compliance.”
Under electronically monitored house arrest, participants are still able to go to treatment, medical appointments, employment, support groups and can take care of their physical and mental health better than if incarcerated.
Patton said this helps individuals build up a recovery support system -- familial relationships, community support and mental health treatment -- which is critical to maintaining sobriety.
“Evidence-based practice indicates that treatment is preferable to incarceration,” Patton said. “And we know that the biggest bang for our buck is working with people that have high risk and needs. They benefit the most from intensive treatment programs such as OWI treatment court.”
The effort to find an alternative response to incarcerating fifth and sixth offenders was led by Judge Elliot Levine, who presides over OWI Treatment Court. Levine collaborated with Monroe County OWI treatment court, which designed a similar program.
La Crosse and Monroe are just two of the three counties that offer alternatives to prison for their fifth and sixth OWI offenders.
Alternative to incarceration
Treatment court works as a diversion to jail or prison. Individuals with OWI charges have the opportunity to keep their jobs and support system, get the necessary treatment and stay accountable through the court system.
“The goals are to reduce participant involvement in the criminal justice system, but also just their thinking patterns, their interactions with the community and trying to have them be more prosocial and involved,” said Kelsey Connor, OWI Treatment Court coordinator.
Participants have regular interaction with the judge, who determines intervention services. Participants also meet regularly with a case management team made up of a JSS coordinator and treatment provider.
Recently, La Crosse treatment court implemented phases which help guide clients through the program.
The first phase is ensuring the individual has housing, transportation and other basic needs. After that the person can be set up with a treatment team.
The final two phases focus on positive behavior changes, finding community, adapting back to life and identifying if there are other needs that need to be met for a successful continuation of care.
In order to move onto the next phase, the participant must demonstrate sobriety. The program also enforces regular and random drug and alcohol testing at minimum of twice a week.
The program utilizes many community partnerships for recovery treatment so participants are established with support services even after the completion of the program. Partners include Coulee Recovery Center, SMART Recovery and Integrated Support and Recovery Services (ISRS).
