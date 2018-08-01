The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department has deleted its lip-sync video shared online last week.
The department participated in the national #lipsyncchallenge, where public safety agencies create a lip-sync video and challenge another agency to do the same.
The video, filmed in the La Crosse County Jail with appearances by sheriff’s department staff, county and public officials and media representatives, was removed amid public criticism. The sheriff's department declined to comment.
The department shared its lip-sync video to "My House" by Flo Rida with the community on its Facebook page. It received tens of thousands of views.
It’s not appropriate for law enforcement to try and be funny when there is obvious evidence about how they handle and approach white people vs black people. Maybe when they use their de-escalation training on black people instead of their current shoot first mentality they can try and be funny.
Because they have a bunch of haters out there. People, stop being haters.
Now they can get back to solving the Swedish crown heist.
It's so sad that people have lost their sense of humor. People don't smile anymore. Life is short. Why waste it by being negative.
They have a keen sense of humor. In this case, nothing funny was sensed. They ought to stick to serving and protecting. Let them do comedy off the job, not on the tax payers dime.
Tough to avoid offending people these days.
