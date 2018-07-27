Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a National Night Out event at the Medary Town Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.

The event, which is free, will feature the Bearcat, squad cars, patrol boat, canine, bounce houses, a fire truck and information about ATV, bike and pet safety, and more. Hot dogs, cookies and water is available for the first 500 guests. Raffle prizes include bikes, a La Crosse Loggers gift bag, a Festival Foods gift card and video doorbell.

A prescription drug drop-off box also will be available.

