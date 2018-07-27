The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a National Night Out event at the Medary Town Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.
The event, which is free, will feature the Bearcat, squad cars, patrol boat, canine, bounce houses, a fire truck and information about ATV, bike and pet safety, and more. Hot dogs, cookies and water is available for the first 500 guests. Raffle prizes include bikes, a La Crosse Loggers gift bag, a Festival Foods gift card and video doorbell.
A prescription drug drop-off box also will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.