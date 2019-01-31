Members of the six clubs in the La Crosse County Snowmobile Alliance are humming happy trails to celebrate the first time the pathways have been open since 2016 — only five days that season — courtesy of one of the few redeeming qualities of the recent winter storm.
“We’re just excited, finally getting some snow,” said Steve Falkenberg of West Salem, president of the La Crosse County Snowmobile Alliance.
Trails opened Monday afternoon, but only a few had been groomed at the time, he said.
Recent snowfalls prompted snowmobilers who didn’t want to head north for their sport to pull the tarps off of their sleds and tune them up. The early part of the season left almost the entire state in conditions unfriendly to snowmobiles.
Grooming has continued this week, although somewhat slowly because of issues with diesel fuel coagulating in temperatures in the minus-20s and minus-30s, Falkenberg said.
Alliance members, which include the Bangor Blizzard Busters, Holmen Coulee Comets, Mindoro Country Classics, Onalaska Coulee Sno-Drifters, St. Joe’s Ridge Runners and Table Rock Riders, mark and maintain 160 miles of trails in the system.
Terrain ranges from a bike trail along La Onalaska to a bluff overlooking the La Crosse River valley, as well as city streets, woods and farm fields.
The alliance strictly enforces its rule that members and guests honor the marked trails to avoid damaging farm fields.
Temperatures rising into the 20s, 30s and nearing 40, as well as forecasts for rain during the weekend and into next week, have snowmobilers hoping that the flip side of the forecasts — with lower temperatures and more snow — dominate weather fronts.
Snowfalls also have found welcome audiences among skiers — both downhill and cross country — snowboarders and snowshoe fans. Brutal temperatures prompted Mount La Crosse to shut down Tuesday through Thursday, but officials there said the ski and snowboarding mecca would reopen Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.