La Crosse County, state experiencing very high COVID rates

La Crosse County health officials continue to stress vaccination, masking and avoiding large gatherings as COVID infections remain very high.

The La Crosse County Health Department reported 557 new cases from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, for an average of 79 per day.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two week period ending Dec. 7. The state’s case burden was 851.1 per 100,000, with a 13% increase trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 894.9 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Nineteen counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Dec. 9 had a seven-day average of 3,024 new cases per day for a 10.8% positivity rate. A total of 9,298 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 128 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 905,850, with 19,072 among La Crosse County residents. Totals are since the start of the pandemic.

Per DHS data, in October infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,255.1 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 132 per 100,000 and deaths 27.3 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 456.4 per 100,000; 12.2 per 100,000; and 1.8 per 100,000, respectively.

In Wisconsin, 56.3% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 9, as were 61.9% of La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,611 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Dec. 8, including 418 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were and, respectively. For the two-week period ending Dec. 7, DHS reported growth in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 72.6% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 27.7% of ventilators were in use.

See Sunday's Tribune for more information on COVID's impact on hospitals in the area.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Dec. 7 a case rate of 56.2 per 100,00 per day. In total 51 cases were confirmed and 357 close contacts due to in-school exposure were reported. A total of 155 individuals were required to quarantine.

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status. A "test and stay" program is offered.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

