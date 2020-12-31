La Crosse County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases with 131 new positives Thursday

La Crosse County eclipsed 10,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 131 new cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“Ten thousand cases... this quite a sobering number," says Dr. Joseph Poterucha of Mayo Clinic Health System. "When you look at our county population of just over 100,000, this is close to a 10% rate - this is not an insignificant number.”
It took 18 days for the county to record its most recent 1,000 cases, five days more than the previous 1,000. The county has averaged 55.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 44.43 on Wednesday and 50.14 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 10,125, which grows to 10,615 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, six were children to age 9, 20 were people ages 10-19, 29 were people in their 20s, 29 were in their 30s, 20 were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s, 10 were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and three were in their 80s.
With 311 tests reported by DHS on Thursday, the county’s daily positivity rate was 42.12%, and its seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose as a result.
The seven-day rate is at 32.94%, up from 29.79% on Wednesday and 25.73% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.08%, up from 28.45% on Wednesday and 28.52% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 18.26%, up from 17.94% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 57.
“Our healthcare teams reflect in awe at all of the successes, drawbacks, and lessons learned as we came together in 2020 to tackle this deadly terrible virus. We are saddened and remember those that unfortunately didn’t make it,” Poterucha says.
“I believe we can all stand proud and declare that the La Crosse County community worked in unity to protect and advocate for its citizens. As we look ahead to 2021, hope is on the horizon with the vaccine and continued community stewardship."
State data
Another 3,810 cases were confirmed for a running total of 481,102 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,350,669, up 5,898 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 143, with 21,350 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 41 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,859.
