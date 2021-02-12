La Crosse County surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 cases but positivity rate down

La Crosse County eclipsed 12,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 new cases on Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 146 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 7.59%.
The county has averaged 19.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 21.86 on Thursday and 31.71 a week ago. Friday marked the first day since Sept. 3 that the county’s seven-day new case average has been below 20.
Total confirmed cases are up to 12,008, which grows to 12,656 when including probable cases.
Of Friday’s cases, one was a person age 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, four were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Friday, though both are still above 10%.
The seven-day positivity rate is at 13.57%, down from 14.94% on Thursday and 20.75% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 17.24%, down from 21.47% on Thursday and 26.50% a week ago; it is the first time since Oct. 31 that that figure has been below 20%.
Total positivity dropped to 19.16%, which is down from 19.25% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.
On the state level, another 938 cases were confirmed for a running total of 554,048 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,557,088, up 4,607 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations rose by 55, with 25,197 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 11 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,151.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 885,526 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Friday. In La Crosse County, 18,226 individuals had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6,700 had received both doses.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.