La Crosse County surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 cases but positivity rate down

La Crosse County eclipsed 12,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 new cases on Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 146 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 7.59%.

The county has averaged 19.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 21.86 on Thursday and 31.71 a week ago. Friday marked the first day since Sept. 3 that the county’s seven-day new case average has been below 20.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,008, which grows to 12,656 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, one was a person age 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, four were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Friday, though both are still above 10%.

The seven-day positivity rate is at 13.57%, down from 14.94% on Thursday and 20.75% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 17.24%, down from 21.47% on Thursday and 26.50% a week ago; it is the first time since Oct. 31 that that figure has been below 20%.