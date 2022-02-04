La Crosse County surpasses 150 COVID deaths but case rate dropping

All Wisconsin counties remain in critically high status, but COVID case rates continue to decline this week.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity was rated critically high for the two-week period ending Feb. 1, with a case burden of 1,917.4 per 100,000 and a 43% drop in trajectory. La Crosse County had a burden of 3,060.7 per 100,000 and a shrinking trajectory.

The state as of Friday had a seven-day average of 4,147 new cases per day for a 16.1% positivity rate. A total of 11,334 deaths were confirmed as of Friday, including 153 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,349,850, with 30,287 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,387 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Feb. 3, including 278 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 62 and seven, respectively. For the two-week period ending Feb. 1, DHS reported shrinkage in overall hospitalizations but no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 59.5% of hospitals had their ICUs at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 59.5% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Friday, as were 65% of La Crosse County residents.

