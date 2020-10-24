La Crosse County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases with 41 new positives Saturday

La Crosse County eclipsed 4,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 41 new cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in the past month and more than 2,000 in the past 5½ weeks. Total confirmed cases are up to 4,025, which grows to 4,185 when including probable cases, and the county has averaged 43.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 38 on Friday and 28.86 a week ago.
Of Saturday’s cases, 11 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s and seven were in their 50s. There were three new cases of people ages 0-9, four of people ages 10-19, five in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and two of people at least 90 years old. DHS also removed one case of people in their 80s. Saturday’s positivity rate was 19.52% with 210 new tests reported.
The seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 10.70%, which is up from 10% on Friday but still down from 32.48% a week ago. The 14-day rate dropped to 14.58%, down from 15.08% on Friday and 14.73% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 11.28%.
The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 20. According to the La Crosse County Health Department, the majority of deaths have occurred among residents at assisted living, nursing homes or long term care facilities, with deaths reported at four different local entities.
Another 4,062 Wisconsinites tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, for a running total of 194,540 confirmed cases. Negative tests have reached 1,757,630, up 13,588 since Friday. Hospitalizations rose by 199, with 10,237 ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 25 more deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 1,770.
Several opportunities for free drive-up testing are being offered in the Coulee Region:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and 11, Dec. 10, 520 Mill St., Tomah
- Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, Nov. 6, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Testing is open to anyone age 5 or older with at least one potential COVID-19 symptom or those who are a contact of a person who tested positive for the virus.
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
