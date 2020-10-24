La Crosse County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases with 41 new positives Saturday

La Crosse County eclipsed 4,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 41 new cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in the past month and more than 2,000 in the past 5½ weeks. Total confirmed cases are up to 4,025, which grows to 4,185 when including probable cases, and the county has averaged 43.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 38 on Friday and 28.86 a week ago.

Of Saturday’s cases, 11 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s and seven were in their 50s. There were three new cases of people ages 0-9, four of people ages 10-19, five in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and two of people at least 90 years old. DHS also removed one case of people in their 80s. Saturday’s positivity rate was 19.52% with 210 new tests reported.

The seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 10.70%, which is up from 10% on Friday but still down from 32.48% a week ago. The 14-day rate dropped to 14.58%, down from 15.08% on Friday and 14.73% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 11.28%.

