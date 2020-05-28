La Crosse County teen newest COVID-19 case; state total jumps 512 in one day

La Crosse County is up to 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after a teen was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.
The newest patient is a female teenager who is a contact to a previous case, according to the La Crosse County Health Department. Her symptom level was not reported.
Of La Crosse County's total cases, 47 are considered recovered and none are currently hospitalized. There have been 4,784 negative COVID-19 tests in the county, and results are still coming in from the May 21 Wisconsin National Guard free testing day held in Onalaska.
In Wisconsin, positive cases are up to 16,974, an increase of 512 since Wednesday, and negative are at 220,719, up 10,114 from the day prior. There have been 2,452 hospitalizations due to the virus, and 550 deaths.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a face covering when in public.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
